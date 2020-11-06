Valwood Volleyball Players Receive Region and State Awards

HAHIRA—In addition to winning the state title, the Valwood varsity volleyball team also brought home an armful of well-deserved region and state awards.
Despite playing in a pandemic, the team finished their season with 20 wins and five losses.
They secured their fifth consecutive region championship and seven players earned All-Region honors for the 2020 season.
Seniors, Kennedy Kimbro (83 aces, 41 kills, 161 digs, five blocks, 571 assists) and Makayla Yates (40 aces, 1.98 pass rating, 134 kills, 154 digs).
Juniors, Bailee Musgrove (31 aces, 180 kills, 85 digs, 14 blocks), Ellie Griner (38 aces, 2.04 pass rating, 72 kills, 125 digs), Marleigh Carson (42 aces 1.93 pass rating, 164 digs) and Aiyana Matchett (81 kills, 33 blocks).
Freshman, Caylee Collins (24 aces, 92 kills, 33 blocks). Valwood head coach, Val Gallahan, was named All-Region Coach.
Following the 2020 GISA State Championship, Valwood School had 4 players earn All-State honors.
Three time All-State, Kennedy Kimbro (over 2,200 career assists), two time All-State, Makayla Yates, Bailee Musgrove and Ellie Griner.
The AAA Coach of the Year was Coach Val Gallahan.
