Valwood Varsity Girls XC Wins Region Championship

HAHIRA—Valwood fall sports teams continue to make history.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, the Valwood cross country program hosted the GISA Region 3A Meet at Freedom Park in Valdosta.
For the first time in school history, the varsity girls won region.
The varsity girls dominated the field, securing the region championship title with a total of 17 points, 43 points under their closest competitor.
Senior, Jordan Green, led the pack and finished in first place. Freshmen, Ella and Emma Burnett finished in second and third place. Rounding out the top 10 was MacKenzie Collins (fifth), Jolie Green (sixth), and Brenna Clark (ninth).
Sophomore, Anabelle Melendez, finished 12th.
Their outstanding season comes to an end at the GISA State Championship in Macon, GA, where they will run the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.
