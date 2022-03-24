HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (4-6, 1-1) and Tiftarea Panthers (7-3, 1-1) squared off for a doubleheader at Valwood in the region opener for both teams.
The Panthers took game one 7-1, while the Valiants were victorious in game two, 9-1.
Both games were defined by costly errors that allowed one team to build a comfortable lead.
“You could tell both teams haven't played a ball game in almost a week due to the rain,” Valwood head coach Robert Shipman said. “It wasn't a clean game or that both teams didn't look sharp.”
Game 1
Starting pitcher Matthew Kerrigan got the scoring started in Game 1, getting on base with a hit and then making it home in the bottom of the first inning.
However, Kerrigan’s hit would be the only hit the Valiants had in the first game.
Kerrigan held the Panthers’ offense in check for the first three innings. However, the Valiants’ defense eventually gave through, giving up a tying run in the top of the fourth.
Kerrigan finished the game with two strikeouts, three walks, and three hits given up.
With Valwood’s relieving pitchers entering the game, the Panthers were able to take advantage of the situation. The Panthers scored six runs over the final three innings of the game, capitalizing off five combined errors from the three pitchers that followed Kerrigan.
Tiftarea’s Hayden Murphy put on a dominant performance. The pitcher struck out 11 batters over six innings.
Murphy, along with John Austin Lee, led the team in hits, having three apiece as part of a nine-hit performance for the Panthers. Both players also scored a run and had one RBI.
As a team, the Valiants had a .04 batting average, their lowest of the season.
Game 2
The second game of the doubleheader started out in a similar fashion to the first, with the Valiants striking first in the first inning.
Valwood took an early 1-0 lead as senior Harrison Hamsley reached home following a hit from freshman Jack Drew. The Valiants took advantage of early walks by Panthers’ pitcher Logan Moore.
However, Moore began to find his form during the second and third innings, giving up no hits and striking out four batters during the stretch.
The Panthers were able to knot things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second thanks to a couple of misfires from sophomore pitcher Emory Hogan.
“We give as well as we take,” Shipman said. “We made errors as well.”
Hogan reeled himself in following the miscues and went on a tear. By the time he was pulled after the sixth inning, Hogan had struck out 11 batters, including nine after the second inning.
“I thought he was rushing to the plate,” Shipman said. “He was past his pace that he normally pitches in. Then, when he started to slow down and start a bit more smoothly to home plate, and he made his adjustments, man, he's really effective. He’s 4-0 for us. He’s got all of our wins. And, man, when he's right, he's tough to beat.”
While the first game saw the Panthers take advantage of errors, it was the Valiants who capitalized off errors in game two. A series of errors during the top of the fourth allowed four Valiants to score.
There was a bizarre sequence that took place during the inning, though. Following an error off a hit from sophomore Bowen Patrick, freshman catcher Tony Dinkins was tagged out at second after having stolen the base, thinking he had initially been called out.
“What he said is that he thought the guy had said out or something like that,” Shipman said. “He started trotting off, you know, so, you know. He's a young guy, man. I'm sure he's not going to make that mistake again.”
Though it did cost them an out, it wasn’t enough to put the game in jeopardy.
The Valiants tacked on four more runs over the final three innings. Sophomore pitcher Conner Hutto closed the door on the Panthers in the seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts.
The Valiants finished the game with 13 hits. Hamsley and sophomore Bowen Patrick led the team in runs, with each coming home twice.
UP NEXT
The Valiants are slated to face Tiftarea again on March 24 in Chula at 6 p.m., depending on the weather.
“They got a decent performance from their number one guy, and we got a decent performance from our number one guy,” Shipman said. “So, now it's a matter of who can get better defensively? You know, and then if we just scratch enough runs, I like our chances.”
