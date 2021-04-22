HAHIRA –– The Valwood girls and boys tennis teams secured second place in Region 3-AAA on Tuesday.
Valwood hosted the GISA Region 3-AAA Region Tournament at McKey Park this week. Eight Valiants will compete at next week’s state tournament in Macon.
No. 1 Boys Singles: Howell Burns
No. 1 Girls Singles: Rebecca Moody
No. 1 Girls Doubles: Camille Singletary / Smith Shaw
No. 2 Girls Doubles: Ellie Smith / Bella Shaw
No. 3 Boys Doubles: Alec Brannen / Brayden Bradshaw
Prior to the region tournament, the girls team finished with a record of 7-1. The boys had a record of 6-2. The Valiants are coached by Daniella Barta and Stephanie Kimbro. Valwood girls: Andee Fafard, Catherine Claire Hogan, Rebecca Moody, Kaytibeth Music, Laney Rice, Emma Shapard, Bella Shaw, Smith Shaw, Camille Singletary and Ellie Smith. Valwood boys: Connor Bland, Brayden Bradshaw, Alec Brannen, Howell Burns, Kolby Osha, Pearce Persaud, Swin Shaw, Lawrence Smith and George Tidmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.