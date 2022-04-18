HAHIRA – The Valwood baseball team (6-12, 3-6 GISA Region 3-3A) picked up a pair of wins in their doubleheader against region foe Southland Academy (9-9, 3-5), winning 7-3 and 5-2.
The doubleheader was not only the Valiants’ Senior Day but also was their final region game of the season. While the Valiants only have two seniors on the team in Jack Greene and Rob Backe, head coach Robert Shipman expressed how the rest of the team was excited to have the chance to send them out the right way.
“Our underclassmen were jacked,” Shipman said. “They were excited about going out and competing in these games for our seniors, and it held true. They wanted to see these seniors go out with wins, and that’s what they did.”
GAME 1
The Raiders were quick to get the scoring started in the first inning with Travis Pennington scoring off an error by junior catcher Cole Belue, with the blunder allowing Pennington to get from first all the way home.
While the Valiants failed to bring in eighth grade starting pitcher Matthew Kerrigan in the bottom half of the first, they had a huge second inning, recording five hits and four runs to grab a 4-1 lead.
Following hits by junior AJ Thompson, eighth grader Maddox Colie and Belue, sophomore Dalton Smith’s single brought in both Thompson and Colie. Later in the inning, sophomore Conner Hutto doubled to left field, bringing in two more runs.
Shipman, who was working the third baseline, was hesitant to send home Belue and Smith but believed the decision was warranted to put the pressure on Southland.
“My boy Hutto looked like he was ready to put that thing into low gear and ride out,” Shipman said. “I had to stay with him a long time down the line before I sent them, but he got a good secondary lead and a good jump. I was like, ‘I’m going to go ahead and do it. Let’s go ahead and put pressure on these guys.’”
The Valiants built on their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring two more runs. Following Smith getting on base and stealing second, Greene hit a double to bring Smith home. Greene would also reach home later in the inning on a double from Thompson.
The Raiders answered back in the top of the fifth with two runs of their own, sending Kerrigan to the dugout and putting sophomore Jack Drew on the mound. Drew held serve, giving up just two hits in relief.
Valwood went back up by four runs in the bottom of the sixth with Drew getting on base with a double and then reaching home on an error.
With Southland attempting to mount a late comeback, Drew was pulled in favor of junior pitcher Emory Hogan, who would also be the starting pitcher for game two. Hogan closed out the game with two strikeouts to seal the win.
Though Shipman was planning to save Hogan for game two, he was glad that Hogan could come in and close out the game while also knowing he had relief for game two.
“I went into the game knowing that Hogan had 90 pitches because he threw 30, on Tuesday,” Shipman said. “We only get 120 for the series. I knew that he could come in and throw around 15 to 20 pitches to get us out of that situation. I felt good about having relief for him if we ultimately ran out of pitches in game two. I wanted to make sure we secure game one with the best that we had.”
GAME 2
Though Hogan got off to a good start in game one, he had a rough outing to begin game two, giving up two runs to open the game. The Raiders were able to get off three hits on Hogan in the first inning and took advantage of errors to build an early lead.
Offensively, the Valiants struggled to have much success for the first four innings. Though three batters were walked, Valwood only had two hits during the stretch as Southland’s defense put out 11 batters.
Shipman’s message to the team during the stretch was simple: keep battling.
“We were trying to look for opportunities to play the small ball if we had to,” he said. “The main thing is we were a little bit more disciplined at the plate, and we weren’t swinging at bad pitches.”
The Valiants were finally able to find cracks in the Raiders’ defense in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to grab the lead. While they recorded three hits in the inning, it was walks and errors that allowed Valwood to score.
Backe, Kerrigan, Smith, and Hutto all reached home during the stretch as Southland’s starting pitcher, Greer Hagerson, began to wear down.
“I think he was at like 116 pitches or something like that,” Shipman said. “I knew it was towards the end of the night for him.”
Valwood extended their lead in the sixth inning on a double from Hutto, which brought home Smith.
Greene, who was put in in relief of Hogan in the fifth inning, closed the door on the Raiders. In three innings of work, Greene struck out four batters while giving up just one hit.
POSTSEASON OUTLOOK
With the GISA AAA state playoffs on the horizon, Valwood is currently on track to make the 16-team field. The Valiants are currently ranked 13th in the Georgia Prep Power Rankings, boasting the best strength of schedule among teams that are ranked at 7.7.
“We haven’t ducked any strong teams,” Shipman said. “Playing those team have shown us how we have to be if we’re going to be around winning. But ultimately, our guys have been playing a certain way for the last four games, even the two that we lost before this. They’ve been playing extremely hard with a lot of hustle, and everyone has felt good things are going to happen.”
UP NEXT
Valwood returned to action Monday, facing off against Maclay (Fla.) at home at 5 p.m.
