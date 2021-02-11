Valwood Swim well-represented at state tournament

HAHIRA –– The Valwood JV and varsity swim teams have returned from a successful time at the GISA state swim meet. There were 21 GISA teams in the competition. A total of nine Valwood swimmers competed. Results included top times, one All-State Title and two All-State Runner Up Titles, as well as, a sixth-place finish by the varsity girls’ relay team (Madeline Castor, Anabelle Melendez, Emma Shapard, Makayla Yates).
Sophomore, Coleman Yates, finished in first place and earned All-State in the 100-breast stroke with a time of 1:01.86. Yates also finished second, taking State Runner-Up in both the 100 fly (time: 52.68) and the 200 IM (time: 1:58.37).
Our top ten placements include: Sophomore, Anabelle Melendez, 5th in the 100-fly (1:08.98), 6th in the 500-free (6:25.65) and 8th in the 100-free (1:04.09). Sophomore, Ryan Rackley, placed 5th in the 200-IM (2:18.34) and 10th in the 100-fly (1:02). First year swimming varsity, freshman, Emma Shapard, placed 7th in the 200-IM (3:04.30).
The following swimmers also represented Valwood at the State swim meet: seniors, Madeline Castor and Makayla Yates, eighth grader, Grady Perkins, and fifth graders, Grace Godbee and Marli Kate Moorman. The Valwood swim team is coached by Kelly Yates and Haley Helms. The coaches stated: “We are very grateful for the opportunity to compete this year considering all of the sports around the country that have been cancelled. We are very proud of our state qualifiers and all 22 swimmers that worked hard this season getting faster and stronger every day. We look forward to continuing to build the swim program at Valwood School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.