Valwood Swim competes at State

HAHIRA –– Over the weekend, the Valwood Swim Team competed at the State Tournament at Georgia Tech.
Overall ,Valwood placed sixth out of 15 teams.
Valwood had 11 state qualifiers participate and many of them had personal best times.
For the varsity team, freshman, Coleman Yates placed 2nd in the 50 free and the 100 fly and 3rd in the 100 back. Freshman, Anabelle Melendez placed 4th in the 200 free, 2nd in the 100 fly and 5th in the 100 free. Other varsity team members who competed were Madeline Castor and Makayla Yates, both juniors.
The JV swim team had a good showing as well. Sixth grader, Matthew Kerrigan placed 7th in 50 free, 7th in the 100 IM and 8th in the 50 back.
The Relay team of Louden Castor, Matthew Kerrigan, Jack Melendez and Grady Perkins placed 6th. The following swimmers also represented the JV team at the State swim meet: Maggie Mays, Grant Perkins, and Emma Shapard.
The Valwood coaches—Kelly Yates and Haley Helms—stated, "We are very proud of our Valiants. Valwood took only 11 of our swimmers to state and yet still still placed 6th overall. This team works hard in the pool and has reaped the benefit of discipline and hard work. We can't wait to see what they will accomplish next year as these swimmers grow stronger."
