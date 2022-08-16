HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants jumped out to an early lead and then held on for a 20-19 win against the Terrell County Green Wave on a wet and cloudy Friday night at Goddard Field.
While the scrimmage game did not feature special teams returns, QB takedowns, or field goal and extra point block attempts, the scrimmage gave fans a glimpse at the Valiants for the upcoming 2022 season.
The Green Wave took the ball and drove it into the end zone on the opening drive. Quarterback Shaheed Huckaby capped off the drive with a 38-yard screen pass to running back Onterious Williams. Terrell County would miss the extra point, however, making the score 6-0.
Valwood’s ensuing drive was going smoothly until the damp conditions of the field began taking an early toll as the Valiants fumbled the ball away. However, Valwood immediately got the ball back as Terrell County coughed up the pigskin on the very next play.
Valwood took advantage of the lucky break and marched into the end zone. Junior quarterback Kyle Beath connected on a 21-yard dime to senior wide receiver Hayes Perry as the Valiants took a 7-6 lead.
The Green Wave’s next drive stalled out as another fumble backed them up deep in their own territory. Valwood struck like lightning on the next drive as junior athlete Triston White ran for a 67-yard touchdown to give Valwood a 14-6 lead.
The ball once again hit the turf for the Green Wave as Valwood again capitalized on the mistake to go up 20-6 early in the second quarter.
The Green Wave were finally able to put together a good drive, getting all the way down to the Valwood five-yard line. However, much like their previous drives, another costly fumble wiped out any chance of scoring.
Head coach Justin Henderson believed the field conditions were ultimately beneficial to his team, despite some mistakes of their own.
“That [the field condition] was the thing I got in warmups,” Henderson said. “We threw the ball all over the place and not in a good way. So I was a little concerned about that. They [Terrell County] fumbled a couple of times and killed their own drive. Overall, I guess the weather kind of helped us because we held onto the ball more than they did.”
Terrell County’s defense was able to keep them in the game, picking off Beath three times, including one in the end zone, to prevent the Valiants from doing any more damage.
Henderson saw the regression in Beath’s play towards the end of the first half and into the second half as Beath potentially being overconfident.
“I felt like he might have gotten a little overconfident and saw something the defense gave him one time and just went to it,” Henderson said. It's just all about what he's looking at, whether he's just looking at one receiver or he's looking at the defense.”
The Green Wave were eventually able to get going on offense with a huge 80-yard touchdown run from running back Dontravious Laney to cut the deficit to 20-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter featured the junior varsity and B-teams of Terrell County and Valwood as the Valiants looked to close out the game.
Both teams traded possession for the first six minutes of the quarter before the Green Wave ripped off a 75-yard run to pull within one point. However, on the extra point try, the snap was botched, and because of the scrimmage rules in place, the attempt was ruled no good.
Clinging to a one point lead, Valwood drained the clock with a solid running game to preserve the victory.
Though the defense gave up some big plays, Henderson was pleased with his team’s effort in the win.
“I felt like we gave up too many big plays,” Henderson said. “We gave up four big plays. Two of them went for touchdowns, and two of them, we got them stopped. We’ve got some holes we’ve got to plug up on defense. Still, I was proud of how the kids adjusted to the game. We gave up a big screen play early and they fought back.”
Valwood opens their season on August 26 against St. Andrew’s at Goddard Field at 7 p.m. Henderson hopes his team has gained some confidence from their scrimmage game as the Valiants look to improve from last year’s 3-9 season.
“After two rough years, we got to teach them how to win,” Henderson said. “It starts with, it starts with responding to when other teams do something well, and instead of a snowball effect, we’re finishing them off. So I hope we take some confidence out of this. When we play well, we can play well with anybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.