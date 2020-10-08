Valwood Softball to host elite eight

HAHIRA—The Valiants rounded out their regular season this week with two region wins over Terrell Academy and Brookwood School.
The battle against the Terrell Academy Eagles on Monday was a steady one as the Valiants paced themselves scoring every inning except the 5th to complete an 8-0 run rule in the 6th. Senior night for the Valiants, the team honored its five seniors: Mary Clare Martin, Darcee Brown, Lexi Williams, Gailey Shaw, and Kaysie Goff. Senior pitcher, Brown, totaled 14 strikes in the 6 innings of play and only allowed two hits on the night. The Valiants’ bats were hot with 4 players tallying multiple hits including 2 doubles by Ranada Vinson, a single and home run by Graceigh Booth, a single and in the park homerun by Mary Clare Martin, and a single and double by Jacoba Foster. Gailey Shaw and Lexi Williams also added a hit each.
Tuesday, the Valiants traveled to Brookwood where their bats proved hot again. The lady Valiants put 3 homeruns over the fence by Lexi Williams, Jacoba Foster, and Mary Clare Martin bringing the total to 5 different Valiants who have hit the long ball this season. Scoring each inning except the second, the Valiants put up 12 runs on the day. Going into the 7th, things got a bit shaky on defense and the Valiants let 7 Brookwood players cross the plate bringing the final score to a 12-9 victory for the Valiants.
Coach Carter states, “It seems that our bats are peaking at just the right time as we start the first round of state this Saturday. I am hoping the girls continue to see the ball well and have good at-bats. If so, it could be a good run for us this post season.”
The Valiants are ranked 4th in the GISA AAA division so will host Bulloch Academy this weekend for two games on Saturday with the “if” game on Monday.
