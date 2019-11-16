Valwood softball's Ansley Bennett signs with Bryan College

Ansley Bennett (Lakeland, Ga.) transferred to Valwood school in 2017 and played an instrumental role in Valwood’s first ever Region Championship in softball.
The program had a huge need for a pitcher, which Bennett filled seamlessly. After the first Region Championship in 2017, help came along and Bennett split time between pitcher and first base where she quickly proved her keen ability to pick most any ball thrown her way. Not only was Ansley a standout defensive player and pitcher for the Valiants, but she was a force at the plate as well. She batted cleanup for most of her time at Valwood. Ansley was voted onto the All-Region team for GISA Region 3-AAA all three seasons. Ansley’s leadership abilities, effort, and attitude landed her a spot as a captain her senior year at Valwood School.
On Friday, with family, teammates, coaches, teachers, and friends present, Ansley signed her official Letter of Intent to play softball at Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn. Bryan College is a private, Christian school that will allow Bennett to grow academically, athletically and spiritually.
“Ansley has made a huge impact at Valwood school on the softball field and in the classroom," Valwood softball coach Courtney Carter said. "I had the pleasure to coach and teach her. Her desire to succeed will allow her to be successful in all she aspires to do. I am excited to see this next chapter of her life unfold.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.