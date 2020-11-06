Valwood Softball Players Receive Region Awards

HAHIRA—The Valwood varsity softball team had another successful season full of team and individual awards.
The team finished second place in the region and was seeded fourth in the state before being defeated by Bulloch Academy in the elite eight.
Valwood tied Tiftarea for the most All-Region selections with five.
Seniors, Darcee Brown (pitcher) and Gailey Shaw (third base), sophomores, Graceigh Booth (catcher), Ranada Vinson (shortstop), and Jacoba Foster (second base), received all-region recognition.
Additionally, Darcee Brown and Graceigh Booth, earned a spot on the All-State team.
To cap off the awards, Mary Clare Martin, Darcee Brown, and Gailey Shaw all earned a spot on the senior all star team.
