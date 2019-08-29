Valwood softball off to a hot start ahead of its region schedule

The Valwood Valiants softball team has gotten off to a 6-1 start as it concludes its first month of play.
After losing four starters, the team knew it would be a challenge to continue with their winning tradition. However, returning players have stepped up along with one who rejoined the team from taking a year off and three transfers. Gailey Shaw, Ranada Vinson and Kaysie Goff are all new to the team but are names that will soon become very familiar this season.
Darcee Brown and Ansley Bennett have held up strong pitching for the Valiants with a combined ERA of .618, 32 strikeouts and only three earned runs. Freshman Graceigh Booth leads the team with a .471 batting average while Natalie Rojas is following close behind with a .467 batting average.
Juniors Lexi Williams and Mary Clare Martin are continuous threats at the plate bringing a great deal of power. Seniors, Lindsey Browning and Clare Nijem add great leadership and speed to this Valwood team. Eighth-grader Hannah Smith will play a big role running the bases and is expected to score many runs for the Valiants this season.
The Lady Valiants will be back in action at home Sept. 10 in their first region game against Brookwood School at 4:30 p.m. This will begin the team’s chase for its third consecutive region championship. Coaches Courtney Carter and Chuck Young are excited about their new team and are looking forward to great things this season.
