Valwood softball moves to 4-0 on the season

HAHIRA – The Valwood softball team improved to 4-0 after three wins on the week – outscoring its opponents 31-11.
On Tuesday, the Valiants defeated Westwood School in Camilla, 9-2. The Valiants hit .352 as a team, led by Annasten Creech, who tallied three hits on the day, and defensive standout Haidi Vu, who came up with two big plays at second.
Ranada Vinson, Jacoba Foster and Vu all tallied multiple hits on the day. Camden Anders held the Wildcats to only six hits and struck out 13.
Wednesday against Citizen Christian Academy, Ranada Vinson started in the circle and tallied 6 straight strike outs in the second and third innings before a lightening delay. Camden Anders entered the game after the delay and struck out 7. There were lots of baserunners in the competition with a run rule in the 5th inning with a final score of 17-8. The Valiants were 14 for 29 in the box as a team. Graceigh Booth, Maidson Waters, and Haidi Vu all got hits each of their at bats. Ranada Vinson, Camden Anders, Jacoba Foster, and Hannah Smith all added hits.
Thursday was a big win over region rivalry Southland Academy. The Valiants played a near perfect defensive game coming up with many big plays. Camden Anders struck out 11, had 1 walk, and only allowed 3 hits. In the fifth inning, the Valiants made a big offensive push starting with a walk by Graceigh Booth. Madison Waters laid down a bunt and reached first safely. With two runners on base, Ranada Vinson flied out deep to center field. Camden Anders beat out an infield hit loading the bases. A hit by Jacoba Foster scored one. Annasten Creech added a double scoring 2 bringing the score to 5-1 which was enough to solidify the win.
The Valiants will be back in action on Tuesday at Tiftarea Academy at 6 p.m. and home again on Thursday against Crisp Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.