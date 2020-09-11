Valwood softball improves to 4-1 in region with shutout of SGA

The Valwood Valiants softball team brought their region record to 4-1 this week with a 5-0 win against Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA). A rainout Thursday made it a short week for the team.
Against SGA, all Valiants reached base safely. Ranada Vinson continued her offensive force with 2 hits on the day. Gailey Shaw, Kaysie Goff, Lexi Williams, Kori Campbell, and Jacoba Foster all added one hit each.
On the defensive side, pitcher, Darcee Brown, struck out 12 batters, only leaving nine outs for the fielders to earn. She held a perfect game until the 6th inning when a batter reached on a walk. The 7th inning brought one hit with two outs to throw away the perfect game. Brown brought her season strike out total to 69 which has taken care of 31% of the batters she has faced.
Carter elaborated on the new personality of the team which she says is much different than years past.
“We have five seniors leading the team which leaves the other seven players as either sophomores, freshmen, or 8th graders. The girls have an extremely fun, laid back, demeanor, which seems to be working for the group, though it does cause some extra stress for the coaches,” Carter joked.
The Valiants will be on the road next week as they travel to Brookwood in Thomasville Tuesday and Westwood in Camilla on Thursday.
