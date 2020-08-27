Valwood softball improves to 3-0 in region play

The Valwood Lady Valiants brought their region record to 3-0 after a big week of back-to-back region games.
On Tuesday, the Valiants welcomed Westwood and shut them out for seven innings with a 6-0 region win. Pitcher Darcee Brown did not give the batters a chance, striking out 17 of the 21 outs leaving little for the other fielders to pick up.
Westwood had a total of seven baserunners and only recorded one hit on the day. The Valiants had seven of their nine batters reach base safely throughout the game. Graceigh Booth was 3 for 3 with a single, double, home run and a walk. Gailey Shaw was 3 for 4 with a triple, double and single. Brown and Lexi Williams added three and two singles, respectively. Mary Clare Martin added a single and Jacoba Foster a triple to complete the strong Valiant offensive force.
On Wednesday, the Valiants traveled to Americus to take on region rival Southland Academy. The Valiants started on fire with a single by Ranada Vincent and a walk by Gailey Shaw. Graceigh Booth brought home the first run with a double for the second hit of the game. Mary Clare Martin followed with a two RBI single. The Valiants remained scoreless in the second but had at least one cross the plate in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. After the top of the fifth inning, the Valiants were approaching a run-rule with a 12-4 lead but in the bottom, Southland scored one to keep the game going. The Valiants answered with another run in the 6th, matched again by a run by Southland. Though not able to secure the run-rule, the Valiants secured a 13-8 win after 7 innings of play.
Overall, the Valiants earned a .450 batting average as a team with Kaysie Goff and Jacoba Foster leading the pack, going 4 for 5 each. Graceigh Booth and Mary Clare Martin were both 2 for 3 while Darcee Brown and Ranada Vincent both batted .500. Gailey Shaw also added one hit.
The Valiants are back in play Tuesday, Sept. 1, for a region matchup against Tiftarea Academy.
