HAHIRA – The Valwood softball team made a push in the fourth inning, but it was too little too late as the Valiants fell to the Cook Hornets 15-5 Monday afternoon.
Valwood’s Jacoba Foster and Ranada Vinson drove in runs during the four-run fourth but the Hornets held the lead throughout. The Hornets got things moving in the first inning, when Halle Griffin grounded out, scoring one run.
The Hornets tallied five runs in the fourth inning, led by Maci Padgett, Chloe Stone, and Kamea Brown, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Stone pitched the Hornets to victory, going five innings and allowing six hits and five runs while recording four strikeouts.
Vinson took the loss for Valwood after pitched 1 2/3 innings with three hits and five runs with one strikeout.
Overall, the Hornets tallied eight hits. Kadence Lasseter, Padgett and Krisley Arnold all collected multiple hits in the win. Arnold, Padgett and Lasseter all had two hits to lead the Cook offense.
Foster led Valwood with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.
