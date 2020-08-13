Valwood softball defeats Brooks County 6-0

Valwood softball started their season out hot against Brooks County on Wednesday with a 6-0 win. Pitching, defense, hitting, and base running all proved to be strong early in the season.
Darcee Brown started her senior season on the mound allowing just two hits and striking out 10, six of which came consecutively in the first, second, and third innings.
The runs started in the second inning when senior, Kaysie Goff, singled scoring Kori Campbell who was running for pitcher, Brown.
Four runs in the sixth inning gave the Valiants some security runs and secured the win. The big inning started with doubles by Jacoba Foster and Gailey Shaw. An error on a hard hit ball by Graceigh Booth added another run.
For the Valiants lineup, seven of the nince pulled out base hits with Ranada Vinson, Shaw, Brown, and Goff having two hits each. Booth, Foster, and Hannah Smith added one each.
The Valiants returned to play Thursday at home against Citizen Christian Academy.
