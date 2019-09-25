Valwood softball clinches third straight region title

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants softball team clinched the region title for the third straight year with an 8-0 run rule win against Southland Academy on Tuesday.
"The girls did everything right today –– they put the bat on the ball, they ran the bases well and they played clean defense," Valwood head coach Courtney Carter said. "I couldn't have asked any more of them."
The Valiants were led offensively by Gailey Shaw who was 2-for-3 on the day. Graceigh Booth, Natalie Rojas, Ansley Bennett, Darcee Brown and Lindsey Browning all added one hit each while eight of the 9 batters reached base safely at least once.
The Valiants played a flawless defensive game. Brown led the Valiants in the circle ,allowing just one hit and one walk. These were the only baserunners of the game.
"Today's game has been the most exciting game of the season," senior Lindsey Browning said. "We were all having so much fun and before we knew it, it was over by a run rule. We showed everyone how we can really play."
This region championship marks the third in a row for the Valiants. Carter arrived at Valwood when the current seniors were just freshmen four years ago. The first season, the team ended 0-12 but used it as a learning experience and have battled back to turn the program around. Carter credits the success the past three years to the players for their hard work and commitment to the program.
The win against Southland guarantees the Valiants home field advantage until the State Championship game. The No. 1 spot in the region gives the Valiants a bye in the first round of the state playoffs. They will host the second round Oct. 19.
The Region Championship team will be back in play at Valwood on Oct. 1 against Brooks County. Valwood will honor its four seniors before the game at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.