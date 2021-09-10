Valwood softball blows out Terrell in four innings

File Photo: Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValwood pitcher Camden Anders throws during a game against Citizens Christian earlier this season.

HAHIRA – The Valwood softball team bounced back from a loss with a 16-1 win at Terrell Academy in four innings.

Everyone in the starting lineup got a hit with Ranada Vinson going 4-4. Camden Anders and Graceigh Booth got three hits each. Madison Waters, Ellie Shaw, Jacoba Foster and Aahna Mattis each added two hits. Camden Anders got the win in the circle and Annasten Creech played a great game behind the plate. The girls will hit the field again at Valwood Tuesday against Brookwood School with a middle school game following.

