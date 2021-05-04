HAHIRA –– The Valwood girls’ and boys’ soccer teams secured second place in Region 3-3A. The Valiants and Lady Valiants will compete in the playoffs.
Region 3-3A Girls Soccer Player of the Year: MacKenzie Collins
Region 3-3A All Region Girls Soccer: MacKenzie Collins, Emma Burnett, Ella Burnett, Madison Shapiro, Kennedy Kimbro, Hanna Svenson
Region 3-3A Honorable Mention Girls Soccer: Isabella McMurray, Berkley Burns, Sophie Keen, Lacy Ann McLeod, Olivia Wainright
Region 3-3A All Region Boys Soccer: Bay Moorman, John Wells Lester, Will Gee, Ean Henry, John Scarpate, Antonio DelVecchio
Region 3-3A Honorable Mention Boys Soccer: Alex Gee, Worth Kimbro, Wesley Clark, Hudson Paylo, Oscar Shute, Wright Kimbro
The girls team finished with a record of 8-4-1 (Region 5-3). The boys had a record of 3-10.
The Valiants are coached by Brian Dawkins and Lorie Sable.
Valwood girls: Maggie Mays, Berkley Burns, Madison Shapiro, Isabella McMurray, Olivia Wainright, Hanna Svenson, Lacey Ann McLeod, Samantha McQuitty, MacKenzie Collins, Kennedy Kimbro, Emma Burnett, Ella Burnett, Gailey Shaw, Sophie Keen, and Mary Clare Martin.
Valwood boys: Wesley Clark, Antonio DelVecchio, Alex Gee, Will Gee, Ean Henry, Worth Kimbro, Wright Kimbro, John Wells Lester, Bay Moorman, Ash Patel Hudson Paylo, John Scarpate, Oscar Shute, Alex Sinnott, Ares Thompson, Rouse Vallotton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.