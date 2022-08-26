Valwood set to face off against new-look St. Andrew's

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants get their football season underway tonight when they host the St. Andrew’s Lions (0-1).
After going just 3-9 last season, head coach Justin Henderson has high hopes for the team heading into the season opener.
“I think the ceiling for this team is going to be pretty high,” Henderson said.
The Valiants held a scrimmage against Terrell Academy on Aug. 12, winning 20-19. The Valiants have since used the past two weeks to address issues seen in the scrimmage.
“We just got to keep getting tougher and better blocking on the perimeter on offense and getting off blocks on defense,” Henderson said. “We’ve got to definitely eliminate some coverage busts, that we had [against Terrell], and I think we have, I think we’ve gotten better. We’ve moved some pieces around and, you know, it’s a continuous cycle, we got to keep getting better.”
Valwood will be facing a new-look St. Andrew’s team. On April 28, the Lions hired Kevin Prisant as their new head coach.
With the new hire, St. Andrew’s has transitioned to a spread attack. Henderson has been getting his team prepared to face the potent offense.
“We had some films from them from last year and I was like, ‘Well, we can throw all those away because they got a new offensive coach,’” Henderson said. “They’ve got a quarterback that can run pretty good. He’s a drop back, look for his receiver, and if it’s not there to tuck it and run, and he’s good at it. They’ve got a receiver number three. He’s, as good as we’ve seen so far. Uh, that’s the big challenge on defense is stopping those two cats.”
Despite the concerns on defense, Henderson is confident that his team’s numbers advantage will play a key role in the game.
“Hopefully our numbers will give us an advantage,” he said. “They do have, a relatively small roster, and we’re going to try to get the running game started early and often Hopefully we can wear him out a little bit just with our numbers.”
Henderson also stressed the importance of starting fast.
“That’s kind of been our challenge,” Henderson said. “I’ll say to these guys, whether it’s practice or anything, ‘Start fast. Start fast. Start fast,” because it seemed like last year, we’re always behind the eight ball. Two Friday nights ago at the scrimmage, we also gave up the TD early and had to catch up to them. This is a big game. I don’t care who we’re playing. We need to go out there and make and put on a good show, and we need to start fast.”
The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Goddard Field.
