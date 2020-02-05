HAHIRA –– Three's company.
On National Signing Day, Valwood sent off three players to college, two for football and one for baseball.
For football, Clark Miller decided to stay home and sign with the home team Valdosta State Blazers.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound senior played long snapper for the Valiants during his four years at Valwood and was a member of the 2017 state championship team.
Blaine Cooper will travel far from home as he will be spending his college career at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin.
Cooper spent two years at Valwood where he played outside linebacker.
He tallied 128 tackles and two interceptions with the Valiants.
Valwood head football coach Justin Henderson feels that both Miller and Cooper have bright futures ahead of them on the next level.
“They’re both hardworking kids, so they’re going to succeed in and out of the classroom. They chose two quality schools and football programs,” Henderson said. “Good luck to them and enjoy every minute of it. You never know when your last snap is, and they will always have a home back here to watch some games.”
For baseball, Mason Williams is headed to Truett McConnell in Cleveland, Ga.
Williams produced a .250 batting average with six RBIs and a .854 fielding percentage.
Valwood head baseball coach Robert Shipman felt Williams’ effort is his best trait as he goes on to college.
“They’re getting a kid who is going to give his max effort and ready for competition,” said Shipman. “Because of the Christian orientation of the school, they will get someone who is not afraid to share what he believes in spiritually. Mason has been brought up the way.”
