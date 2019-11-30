BELLVILLE, Ga. –– Explosive.
Resilient.
There are many words to describe the Valwood Valiants but those two seem to be the most fitting.
The Valiants left Bellview, Ga., with their tickets punched to the GISA State Championship after beating a stout Pinewood Christian Academy 42-20 in the semifinals Friday.
It was truly a tale of two halves.
Before Valwood dropped 35 unanswered points in the second half, they were down and Pinewood had the momentum at the half. Pinewood’s quarterback Mic Wasson showed why he was a player to watch for, just his rushing ability alone moved the chains and Valwood needed to adjust.
“First thing on defense, we had to go to a four man defensive front,” said Valwood Head Coach Justin Henderson. “They were gashing us. Their big boys were getting up on our little inside backers and we couldn’t slow them down. Shame I waited until the second half to make that adjustment but we did, and (Pinewood) seemed to have a hard time getting anything going against the four man front.”
Some adjustments paired with a halftime speech gave the Valiants new life.
Pinewood was up 14-7 at halftime then tacked on another touchdown to get up 20-7 midway through the third quarter. From then on everything swiftly went downhill for Pinewood.
Valwood linebacker Tyler Cross returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to the end zone. That explosive play made it 20-14, still in Pinewood’s favor.
The defense didn’t allow anything like they did in the first half. They wrapped up on tackles and contained Wasson to a point where his mobility was neutralized.
Valwood’s offense then took off. A long catch and run down the sideline from Aalah Brown gave Valwood their first lead, 21-20. The sideline was amped, the crowd was in a frenzy, the feeling that they were about to start rolling was heavy and for good reason.
As the third quarter ticked away Pinewood searched for answers. They tried a handoff but defensive end Harrison Hamsely met the runner, forcing a fumble that Pinewood recovered. Next play Hamsley was back there again, forcing fourth down as the game entered the fourth quarter.
Pinewood went for it. That wasn’t smart because Hamsley once again, for the third consecutive play, made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. The energy that radiated after the series made it feel like Valwood had it in the bag despite being up by just one point.
“I knew we needed some big stops so I stepped up,” said Hamsley about the series. “Made the stop, did the best I could. We’ve been working for (this) all season and next stop is next week, State Championship.”
After Hamsley wrecked the backfield the fours were up then the scoring onslaught began. Valwood scored 21 straight points to double their score in the fourth quarter.
Here’s how they scored: Brown made another monstrous catch and run down the sideline, offensive tackle Mark-Anthony Audain caught his first touchdown from a few yards out, then Pate Hogan found Blaine Cooper for another short touchdown throw to add the sugar on top.
“Just, what a game,” said Henderson post-game. “There are so many storylines of such unselfish play and great plays that I wouldn’t even know where to start describing it. I’m just super proud of these guys, and you know in the first half we kind of lost our head. We were kind of just doing our own thing, I think the atmosphere got to them which is great because we’re going to have a big atmosphere next week in Macon. So, just super proud of them. What a win.”
What a game it was. This wasn’t the first time Valwood came back to win it after a slow first half, it’s actually a trend they had for almost the entire season. How they continue to do it? No idea. But it can be credited to two things for sure—explosiveness and resilience.
Both of Valwood’s quarterbacks were on target. Pate Hogan went 7-of-10 for 110 yards and two touchdowns and backup Zach Paulk threw 9-of-11 for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Once again, Brown had one of those games of his. Brown reeled in five catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Blaine Cooper made up for a slow night running the ball by finishing with seven tackles an one sack. Jaheim James snagged an interception and Hamsley took over with nine tackles, a sack, one forced fumble, and made a diving one-handed grab for Valwood’s first touchdown of the game.
“He’s a monster,” said Henderson about Hamsley’s impact. “He gets better every week. Somebody after next year is going to land a monster defensive end/tight end. He took over the second of half in the defensive front there’s no doubt about it, he owned it. (Wasson) was a great player (and) we had him running for his life in the whole second half.”
The first half was the Wasson show. He was a talent Valwood hadn’t seen before and they adjusted accordingly to win, that’s why they’ve made it so far. Their ability to adjust, stay in the game, and simply explode for points has been something to witness.
Now they have just one more week, one more game, one more win to reach the goal they set for themselves — the GISA AAA State Championship.
Next week. Valwood will prepare for undefeated John Milledge Academy, who beat Tiftarea 42-14 in their Semifinal matchup on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.