HAHIRA –– Valwood School will host an induction ceremony and dinner for the 2019 class of the Valwood School Athletic Hall of Fame in the Godwin-Holmes Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The event will recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of athletes who represent excellence in sportsmanship, leadership, courage and teamwork.
The 2019 class includes coach and administrator Jim Gibson, athlete Shannon Houchins (1987), athlete Jean Oliver (1980), athlete Danny Swilley (1988) and the 1999 State Champion Valwood Football Team.
Valwood School is pleased to induct this group of athletes and supporters, who bring distinction to the school and pride to our entire community.
This event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance here: https://www.valwood.org/athletics/hall-of-fame/.
Contact Susanna Harris for more information regarding the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner.
