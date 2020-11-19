Valwood School crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King

Mary Ann Miller | Special to the TimesLaura Ashlee McRae, daughter of Michael and Ashlee McRae, is the 2020 Homecoming Queen. Russell Gregory Hunter, son of Cate and Greg Hunter, is the 2020 Homecoming King.

Valwood School crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King on Friday, Oct. 23. Laura Ashlee McRae, daughter of Michael and Ashlee McRae, is the 2020 Homecoming Queen. Russell Gregory Hunter, son of Cate and Greg Hunter, is the 2020 Homecoming King.

