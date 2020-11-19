Valwood School crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King on Friday, Oct. 23. Laura Ashlee McRae, daughter of Michael and Ashlee McRae, is the 2020 Homecoming Queen. Russell Gregory Hunter, son of Cate and Greg Hunter, is the 2020 Homecoming King.
