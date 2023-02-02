HAHIRA – It was smooth sailing for the Valwood Valiants on Monday night.
Facing an outmanned Crisp Academy (1-20), the Valiants (9-9) steamrolled the Wildcats 79-15 to cap off Senior Night and snap a three-game losing streak.
“Oh, it was awesome,” head coach Joel Stites said of the win. “It’s also neat to see that like all our guys, we work really hard at this, lift each other up [and be] very excited when guys score. It’s a good team win. It was a win we expected, but [you can] still come out and play pretty crappy sometimes in a game you expect to win.”
The Valiants wasted little time getting into a rhythm, racing out to a 15-0 lead within the first two minutes of action. A suffocating defensive attack allowed Valwood to build a 34-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We’re improving,” Stites said of the Valiants’ defense. “I mean, we’ve gotten better. On Friday night, we held a really, really good team [Deerfield-Windsor] to 43. This is what we’re trying to do. No matter who we set foot on the court with, we’re going to go play the best defensive game we can possibly play.”
The lead only continued to grow from there as Valwood’s depth advantage wore down the Wildcats, who had just eight players available. The Valiants limited the Wildcats to just four points in the second and third quarters as they built a 68-10 lead.
In all, 12 Valiants scored on the night. Senior forward Bowen Patrick, the lone senior for the Valiants, led the team with 20 points.
It was the kind of offensive performance that Stites believe will build confidence going forward, especially after rough outings in their previous three games.
“It’s all about confidence,” Stites said. “You see one go in, the next one can go in. … Obviously, tonight was a little bit easier, but every time we set foot on this floor, our goal is to get better. In games like this, it’s sometimes, it’s tough to get better in a game like this, but I think we did.”
Lady Wildcats 57, Lady Valiants 46
A strong fourth quarter from the Crisp Academy Lady Wildcats (14-6) propelled them to a 57-46 win over the Lady Valiants (5-10) in the opener.
The Lady Valiants found themselves down 9-4 early. Still, Valwood led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter as a series of trips to the charity stripe ignited a 9-2 run.
The Lady Valiants and Lady Wildcats traded buckets throughout most of the second quarter. However, Crisp’s Blaykelyn Stephens led a 7-1 charge to give the Lady Wildcats a 24-22 halftime lead.
The late offensive surge for the Lady Wildcats continued into the third quarter as they opened the second half on a 7-0 run.
While they found themselves down 31-22, the Lady Valiants clawed back into the game with a strong defensive effort. As a result, the Lady Valiants went on a 14-6 run to end the quarter to make it a one-point game heading into the fourth quarter.
However, Crisp once again got hot. The Lady Wildcats used an 18-6 run to go up 55-42, all but ending the Lady Valiants’ rally.
In addition to their offense going cold, the Lady Valiants missed several crucial free throws in the fourth quarter. The Lady Valiants finished with 11 missed free throws, with 9 of them coming in the second half.
While the Lady Valiants fell short, they did receive a strong performance from senior Charis Eager. Eager finished the game with 18 points and nine rebounds.
UPDATE
The Valwood boys blew out Tiftarea Academy 82-49 in a road region matchup Tuesday night, while the girls fell 56-27.
UP NEXT
The Valiants will be back at home on Friday, Feb. 3 against Terrell Academy. The girls tip off at 6:15 p.m., with the boys tipping off at 7:30 p.m.
