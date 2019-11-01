Valwood prepares for region clash with Brookwood

HAHIRA –– Valwood (6-2, 2-0 GISA Region 3-3A) looks to keep their winning trend alive tonight against Brookwood (3-6, 0-3) for their third region matchup on the season.
After extending their win streak to five last week against Loganville Christian Academy, Valwood aims to sweep through Region 3-3A play with two games left on the schedule, both against region rivals.
This week is a battle between first and last in the region. Valwood is tied with Deerfield-Windsor for the top spot in the region with 2-0 records while Brookwood sits dead last at 0-3.
But its record shouldn’t mean this Brookwood team should be taken lightly like Valwood did against Creekside Christian three weeks ago.
Brookwood played Deerfield-Windsor two weeks ago and lost narrowly 7-0 before losing to Tiftarea Academy 12-7 last week. The Warriors kept it close against tough teams in their region and they were both defensive battles.
One thing Valwood has done well this year is jumping out to an early lead in games. Given that Brookwood isn’t a high-scoring team, an early score can be a huge swing in this game if it comes down to a defensive battle.
On the flip side, the Valiants have played their best ball since that 14-7 scare against Creekside.
They’ve outscored their last two opponents 77-35 and have looked like a new team.
They’ve cut out penalties and turnovers, applied pressure early and have been exceptional on defense. Their sharpened focus and execution make the goal they set for themselves seem more and more achievable –– a state championship.
As the saying goes, ‘defense wins championships’, and Valwood won’t mind taking on another test defensively. Its bounce back since the Creekside game has been pivotal, especially defensively. Defending the pass has never been a problem because the Valiants are filled with ball hawks, but run defense has proved to be their kryptonite.
Since then, stopping the run is no longer a weakness. The proof is in the pudding looking back at Valwood’s last two games against Southland and Loganville –– two teams that love to run the ball. A defensive battle is something Valwood won’t shy away from.
In order to make it a defensive battle, Brookwood will need to slow down Valwood’s offense, which has been hard to do for opposing teams. Now that Valwood is comfortable playing without some injured players and have reduced the amount of penalties, they’re a well-oiled machine.
They can attack from the ground with running back Blaine Cooper who has 11 touchdowns this year, and they can beat you over top with receivers like Aalah Brown who has 692 yards five touchdowns and Jaheim James who has 455 yards and four touchdowns.
Valwood can dictate this game like they’ve had the chance to do every game this season if they execute like they’ve been the last two games.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Warrior Stadium in Thomasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.