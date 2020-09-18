Valwood looks to bounce back in Savannah

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants (1-1) look to get back on track as they head to Savannah to face the Savannah Christian Raiders (2-0) tonight.
The Valiants are coming off an eye-opening 36-13 loss to the rival Frederica Academy Knights last week, while the Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak with some impressive wins under their belt.
With Hurricane Sally coming in this week preparing for Savannah Christian, Valwood head coach Justin Henderson knows his team will have to bring more energy this week.
“It’s been more energetic this week, starting with the coaching staff, making sure the players are ready and motivated,” Henderson said. “Turn on the film, that’s all you need to see about Savannah Christian to be energized. They're big, fast and physical, they are also a well-coached team. They got good athletes with their quarterback and their tall receivers.”
Baker Woodward's Raiders have started this season with huge wins against Emanuel County Institute and Screven County, only giving up 21 points total on the season.
The Raiders are led by senior quarterback Spencer Robicheaux, who's coming off an efficient game against Screven County –– completing 8-of-16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.
The Valiants will have to make sure their line is up and ready this week after giving up seven sacks in last week's game against the Knights.
Valwood was very imposing in there Week 1 win against Georgia Christian. The question is whether they can duplicate that this week against the Raiders.
If not, it could be another long night for the Valiants.
Valwood's offense will have to start fast this week and get into a groove. Last week, quarterback Pate Hogan completed just nine passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Offensive coordinator Israel Troupe knows he must keep his quarterback upright to get the high-flying offense off the ground.
“The main thing this week is physicality on the O-line, picking up that 4th-and-1,” Troupe said. “As a quarterback, you’re getting hit in the face and it makes you lose confidence. We have been throwing funky looks at them this week to make sure my quarterback is upright.”
Tonight's game against Savannah Christian kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
