Valwood hosts second annual Summer 3v3 Challenge Soccer Tournament

HAHIRA –– Valwood School hosted the second annual Summer 3v3 Challenge Soccer Tournament on Sunday.
The 3v3 tournament is through Challenge Sports and was open for teams ages 6 to adult. Thirty-three teams from across Georgia and Florida were in attendance. Teams were separated by division and competed using 3v3 soccer rules in tournament-style action. The top four teams in each division qualified for the Challenge Sports 3v3 National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida in July. In addition to the tournament this year, a donation drive for the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County was held. Several pets were microchipped as well.
The 2022 tournament will take place next June. Please follow the Valwood Soccer Facebook page for registration information as it becomes available.
