Valwood hosts Bulloch Academy in 2nd round

The Valwood softball team hosts Bulloch Academy in the second round of the GISA state playoffs Tuesday.
The best-of-three series begins with Game 1 at 10 a.m. Game 2 follows at noon with an if-necessary Game 3 scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hollis Field at Valwood School in Hahira.
The Valiants clinched their second straight GISA Region 3-3A championship Oct. 2 after defeating Southland Academy, earning themselves a first-round bye.
Bulloch Academy defeated Tiftarea Academy 5-2 on Saturday to advance.
