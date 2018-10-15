Valwood hosts Bulloch Academy in 2nd round

Lynn Browning | Special to The TimesValwood senior center fielder Ansley Haskard waits for a pitch during her at-bat in the GISA Region 3-3A championship against Southland Academy on Oct. 2.

The Valwood softball team hosts Bulloch Academy in the second round of the GISA state playoffs Tuesday.

The best-of-three series begins with Game 1 at 10 a.m. Game 2 follows at noon with an if-necessary Game 3 scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hollis Field at Valwood School in Hahira.

The Valiants clinched their second straight GISA Region 3-3A championship Oct. 2 after defeating Southland Academy, earning themselves a first-round bye. 

Bulloch Academy defeated Tiftarea Academy 5-2 on Saturday to advance.

