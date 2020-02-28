VALDOSTA –– The Valwood boys golf team impressed over the weekend, winning the South Georgia High School Classic at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club Feb. 22.
The Valiants posted a score of 309 to win the tournament, followed by Christian Heritage (310), North Atlanta (311), Woodward (313), Coffee County (324), North Gwinnett (328), Lee County (332), Valdosta (362), Seminole County (380), Thomas County Central (389) and Valdosta's B Team (446).
All Tournament (Low 6 + ties)
Brock Blaise, Valwood: 70 (Medalist)
Jack Stafford, Christian Heritage: 72
Nick Thompson, Coffee: 72
Fred Bruce, North Atlanta: 73
Parker Highsmith, Valwood: 74
Brantley Baker, Lee County: 74
Matthew Young, Woodward: 74
The remainder of the field goes as follows:
Tucker Jordan 75
Jake Reid (Valdosta) 76
Payne Elkins 76
Joshua Strong 76
Aneesh Kulkarni 77
Hunter Moore 77
Ray Hackett 77
Griffin Williams 78
Whit Hayes 78
Russell Makepeace 78
Parker Middleton 78
Jay Palmer 78
Mason Cady 79
Christopher Lee 79
Landon Lyons 79
Andy Olson 79
Pierce Garland 81
Aren Patel 82
Evan Elgison 83
Andrew Jenkins 84
Ben Jennings 84
Sam Jackson 84
Patrick Cobb 85
Sam Lastinger 86
Ryan McGovern 87
Fisher Noland 88
Wheeler Ryan 89
George Mori 89
Rhett Holley 89
Jack Mitchell 91
George Lyons 91
Corey White 92
Thomas Myddleton 93
Nate Wingertsahn 95
Huntley Herring 96
Ethan Altman 97
Jacob Owens 97
Chandler Hinton 97
Jacob Vogel 98
Tom Hinton 101
Eli McCabe 101
Brandon Hopper 104
Avery Southall 104
Thomas Ellis 105
Cason Dennard 106
Carter Hutchison 109
Brayson Reynolds 110
Caleb Yawn 112
Jacob Poag 115
Simon Lynch 118
Thomas Moseley 119
Bryson Crowe 119
