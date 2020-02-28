Valwood golf wins inaugural South Georgia Class

Submitted PhotoThe Valwood boys golf team won first place at the first South Georgia Classic at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club on Saturday, Feb. 22.

VALDOSTA –– The Valwood boys golf team impressed over the weekend, winning the South Georgia High School Classic at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club Feb. 22.

The Valiants posted a score of 309 to win the tournament, followed by Christian Heritage (310), North Atlanta (311), Woodward (313), Coffee County (324), North Gwinnett (328), Lee County (332), Valdosta (362), Seminole County (380), Thomas County Central (389) and Valdosta's B Team (446).

All Tournament (Low 6  + ties)    

Brock Blaise, Valwood: 70 (Medalist)

Jack Stafford, Christian Heritage: 72    

Nick Thompson, Coffee: 72    

Fred Bruce, North Atlanta: 73    

Parker Highsmith, Valwood: 74    

Brantley Baker, Lee County: 74    

Matthew Young, Woodward: 74

The remainder of the field goes as follows:

Tucker Jordan    75    

Jake Reid (Valdosta)    76    

Payne Elkins    76    

Joshua Strong    76    

Aneesh Kulkarni    77    

Hunter Moore    77    

Ray Hackett     77    

Griffin Williams    78    

Whit Hayes    78    

Russell Makepeace    78    

Parker Middleton    78    

Jay Palmer    78    

Mason Cady    79    

Christopher Lee     79    

Landon Lyons     79    

Andy Olson    79    

Pierce Garland    81    

Aren Patel    82    

Evan Elgison     83    

Andrew Jenkins    84    

Ben Jennings     84    

Sam Jackson    84    

Patrick Cobb    85    

Sam Lastinger    86    

Ryan McGovern    87    

Fisher Noland    88    

Wheeler Ryan    89    

George Mori    89    

Rhett Holley    89    

Jack Mitchell     91    

George Lyons    91    

Corey White    92    

Thomas Myddleton     93    

Nate Wingertsahn    95    

Huntley Herring     96    

Ethan Altman    97    

Jacob Owens    97    

Chandler Hinton    97    

Jacob Vogel    98    

Tom Hinton     101    

Eli McCabe    101    

Brandon Hopper    104    

Avery Southall     104    

Thomas Ellis    105    

Cason Dennard    106    

Carter Hutchison    109    

Brayson Reynolds    110    

Caleb Yawn    112    

Jacob Poag    115    

Simon Lynch    118    

Thomas Moseley    119    

Bryson Crowe    119

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you