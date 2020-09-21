Valwood girls cross country takes 1st at Deerfield Invitational

HAHIRA – The Valwood cross country teams traveled to Leesburg, Ga., to compete in the Deerfield Invitational on Saturday.
Running for varsity boys was freshman, Wesley Clark. He competed against 163 runners and ran a PR time of 20:09 for the approximate course. He placed 13th out of 43 ninth graders.
Running for the varsity girls’ team was Ella Burnett, Jordan Green, Emma Burnett, Brenna Clark, Jolie Green, MacKenzie Collins, Anabelle Melendez, Capri Persaud, and Berkley Burns. The girls competed against a field of 124 runners making up 11 teams. The girls took first place overall with a score of 52 points beating their closest competitor, Deerfield Windsor, by 26 points. Ella Burnett placed 4th overall and was recognized in the top 5 with a PR run of 20:47 on the approximate course. Jordan Green placed 7th with a PR time of 21:10 and Emma Burnett placed 8th.
All the girls ran great and many of them ran their best times to date. Running for the middle school boys was Ethan Burnett, Michael Matchett, Evan Schert, Sam Jordan, and Owen Williams. The boys competed against 151 runners from 15 schools. The boys placed 12th. Ethan Burnet placed 3rd overall and was recognized in the top 5 awards. All of the boys ran a great race on a longer course. Running for middle school girls was Ava Garrett, Sienna Persaud, Annabelle Musgrove and Elise Persaud. The girls competed against 119 runners.
UP NEXT
Valwood cross country is off this weekend, but return to competition on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Westover Invitational in Albany, Ga.
