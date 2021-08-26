Valwood football opens 2021 season against rival Frederica Academy

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants officially kick their season off this Friday as they travel to St. Simons Island to battle their rivals, the Frederica Academy Knights.
The Valiants hope to have the same success they had last season in their season opener as they beat Georgia Christian to get the football season underway. The 1-0 marker didn’t last long due to the Knights coming in the following week to hand them their first loss.
The Valiants and Knights are well-acquainted with each other over the past four years, with some of their meetings happening in the playoffs.
The Vailants have won three of the last four games in the series with the Knights taking a road win last year at Goddard Field.
Payback could be served Friday night as the two teams square off once again.
Gearing up for his fourth season at Valwood, head coach Justin Henderson has the utmost respect for the Knights.
“It’s been a tough one the last couple years," Henderson said. "They have done a fantastic job building their program over there and the play a good, physical brand of football. It’s always a great early season test for both programs. The last four years, one of these teams has played for the state championship.”
The Knights, coached by Brandon Derrick, are coming off of a 9-4 season and looking to repeat the same output they got from last year.
Sophomore running back Jordan Triplett, who had a field day with the Valwood defense last year, is back. Triplett scored two touchdowns and posted 167 yards of total offense against the Valiants last year.
In preparation for the Knights, Henderson knows his defense must come at the young back tougher this year.
“We have to tackle their running back Triplett, who had his way with us last year," Henderson said. "He’s big, fast and physical, so we have to get him down on contact.”
The Valiants will have Dru Womack leading the team at the quarterback position this year as he looks to lead Valwood past the Knights this Friday.
Womack was big last year for the Valiants in the passing game as a pass-catcher. This year, he will be delivering the ball to his weapons.
Friday's game will be the season opener for both teams and each will be looking to see what they need to fix and what they are great at to start the season.
Henderson wants his quarterback to have good day this Friday.
“I hope he leads, keeps his composure and has a good mental day," Henderson said. "When we call on him to pass, I’d like to see him get the ball out on time and make the correct reads.”
Kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
