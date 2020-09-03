Valwood football opens 2020 season against Georgia Christian

HAHIRA –– After falling short last season in the state championship game, the Valwood Valiants come into the 2020 season looking to finish what they started last year.
The Valiants came up short in last year's season opener against Bowdon. Even with that lost they would finish the regular season as the region champions of 3-3A. They look to start this year off right with a win against Georgia Christian –– a state playoff semifinalist in its classification last season.
The focus this season for head coach Justin Henderson is establishing a physical presence on both sides of the ball.
“We’re going to have to run the ball and do better at stopping the run this year,” Henderson said. “If we do those two things, I don’t see why we won’t end up where we were last year.”
Last year, the Valiants averaged 79.5 yards a game rushing last year with no back reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
This year, the Valiants have gotten bigger and stronger over the break, spending extra time in the weight room due to COVID-19. The team will have a solid rotation on both sides of the ball for the offensive line and defensive line. The line will be led by senior Worth Kimbro.
The 2020 team will bring back a strong senior core led by quarterback Pate Hogan and tight end Harrison Hamsley. The offense will be missing some key weapons from last year.
Offensively, the Valiants averaged 27.2 points per game led by Hogan, who compiled over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.
This will be Hogan’s second year under offensive coordinator Israel Troupe. Hogan is looking to have a breakout season with the offense fully in his control now.
“I’m a little more confident in myself in the offense this year,” Hogan said. “With this new group of talent on the offense at the line and skill positions, I feel pretty good.”
With his No. 1 and No. 2 receiver leaving to play at other schools as seniors, Hogan still hopes to have a great season.
The offense this year will feature many seniors on the field with great experienced from the past year. This could be an explosive offense this year.
This year team is faced already with a difficult object in it is way dealing with COVID-19. Henderson looks to keep his team focused and health through out the season.
Hamsley have talked about the team and what they have done to stay safe and together. With the team getting a lot stronger from last year
“We have been doing yoga as team,” Hamsley said. “All of our weight room maxes went up from last year, we went up 30 pounds in each exercise.”
Last year, the Valiants’ defense allowed 20.7 points per game along with 12 sacks and 12 interceptions. The team brings back its quarterback on defense in middle linebacker Bay Moorman who had 83 tackles last season.
With the addition of two great outside linebackers to compliment him on the field, Sam Clements and Dru Womack will be counterparts to Moorman.
Tonight’s season opener against Georgia Christian kicks off at 7:30 from Goddard Field.
Gearing up to play a season opener without any preseason scrimmages, Henderson knows what to already expect tonight.
“We’re going to have first game mistakes and first game jitters,” Henderson said. “Neither one of us have had scrimmage game. We’re looking to get better each week at a time.”
