HAHIRA –– Saturday night’s double overtime thriller left the Valwood Valiants (1-8) devastated after losing to their arch-rival Deerfield-Windsor (6-9) 90-86 in the most intense game Valwood has played in all season.
The buzz in the gym started to build as the Valiants entered the half down just 30-27.
Valwood proved they could compete.
Then right out the gate Deerfield went up 38-27, for a moment the game looked to slip away.
Valwood’s Russell Hunter retaliated with a trio of threes and a steal by Allen Harris led to his layup in transition that revived Valwood again.
“I saw a lot of effort, a lot of intensity that we haven’t had for a couple games,” said Valwood head coach Andy Stamschror. “That’s the biggest thing we’ve tried to preach to them the last few days is every possession counts and you’ve got to bring the intensity on every possession… The shots that hadn’t been falling the last few games started falling (tonight) because we picked up the intensity and we gained a little bit of confidence.”
Trailing 43-42, Valwood rode that momentum for the rest of the third quarter. To start the fourth Valwood went up for the first time of the game, even though it was just 51-50, the Valiants were playing at an all-time high.
Seconds later, Hunter went down after tweaking his ankle.
It was tough losing their hot hand but Valwood continued to trade buckets with Deerfield as their leading scorer had to sit out for a minute.
Hunter checked back in and the game remained tight.
Harris drew a foul with 15 seconds left. Valwood was up 67-66, he hit the first and missed the second.
Up two points Valwood just needed to play good defense, but Deerfield’s Smith Flynn hit a game tying layup with five seconds to spare and Valwood’s game winner was just off.
In overtime, neither team got too far ahead.
Every basket provoked an ovation from either side of the gym, this is what you want from a high school basketball rivalry.
To add to the drama Hunter fouled out with 1:18 left and Valwood trailing 73-71.
Deerfield split the free throws.
Valwood came up short on the following possession then Harris stole a pass at mid court for a breakaway and-one layup.
Harris hit his free throw, tying the game at 74 with 49 seconds left.
Jackson Harris, the freshman for Deerfield-Windsor, answered with a big three to take the lead with 20 seconds left.
Next play, Nate Williams brought Valwood within one point after hitting a layup leaving 10 seconds on the clock.
Valwood fouled and sent Jackson Harris to the line. He missed the first, made the second.
Deerfield led 78-76. Right off the inbound, Demonte Taylor barreled right down the middle of the court for a layup to tie the game with 1.2 seconds left.
In double-overtime, Deerfield got out on another early lead. But this time, Valwood couldn’t rally back.
“We worked together really well (tonight), I can see that we’re improving,” Hunter said after the game. “It’s going to take a little journey but we’re going to get there. We’re only a couple (region) games in and we’re going to get there, I can feel it.”
Hunter hit six threes and finished with 27 points, Williams had 13 points, and Harris had 11 points for the Valiants.
Andrew Sceals led the way for Deerfield with 20 points, Flynn and Jordan Moser both had 18 points.
It was a heartbreaking loss, but it showed that Valwood is making progress now that their full roster is together.
UP NEXT
Valwood goes on the road to play Suwanee on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
Deerfield-Windsor 80
Valwood 18
Deerfield-Windsor (14-2) blew out their rival Valwood Lady Valiants (1-8) 80-18 on Saturday night.
It wasn’t much of a contest as soon as Deerfield found their rhythm in transition early in the game. They executed off turnovers like a well-oiled machine and by halftime it was 59-10.
“Young, inexperienced team playing against a senior-led team,” Valwood assistant coach Carlos Jones said about the game. (We were) careless with the basketball, (had) a lot of turnovers. Seemed like (Deerfield) was quicker, faster, and hungrier.”
The youth showed.
Valwood has one senior in point guard Alexis Gosier. She’s the primary ballhandler and scorer, her ability to see lanes open gets her to the basket but when she’s off the court their other guards are freshman and sophomores.
They’re not as experienced to facing a full court press at the high school level. Deerfield has four seniors, one of which is Lila Lanier who finished with 32 points.
“Well this is something we needed,” Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell said after the game. “It’s been a couple of games where we struggled to make layups half the time. So, (tonight) we found out the girls got confidence their back and they can shoot from outside. I felt like everything we did was well.”
Despite the outcome of this game and the season so far, Valwood’s youth gifts a foundation to build upon now midway through the season.
“Our youth getting experience,” Jones said about the upside in this season. “We got a few eighth graders that’s getting some varsity time. The fact that we have young guards, freshman and sophomore guards playing against seniors, that’s tough but it continues (their) growth in the program.”
The Valwood girls take the floor again at home Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:15 p.m.
