Valwood faces familiar foe in Frederica

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (1-0) are all too familiar with their next opponent – the Frederica Academy Knights (1-1).
“They're almost like a region team for us because we keep we keep them on the schedule every year,” head coach Justin Henderson said.
Despite not being in the same region, the Valiants and the Knights have faced each other every season since 2014. Their meeting tonight in St. Simons will be their tenth since then as the Valiants face their first road test of the season.
However, Henderson and the Valiants’ familiarity with Frederica has given them an edge, knowing exactly what type of environment they’ll be playing in, though there are still concerns about the crowd affecting the players’ psyche.
“We’ve done this one plenty of times,” Henderson said. “There is always that difference between having the home crowd behind you and having a loud, opposing crowd cheering against you. If affect you with communication and stuff like that.”
Frederica’s offense starts and ends with running back Jordan Triplett. Henderson has spent the week getting his team ready to play steady, assignment football to contain Triplett’s playmaking abilities.
“We’ve got to meet him at the point of attack and gang tackle him,” Henderson said. “Meanwhile, they do enough screen plays just to keep you honest. You can’t bring the house every play. So basically, we just need to play assignment football on defense and tackling and getting to the ball.”
While just 1-1 on the season, the Knights have shown the potential to be very dangerous, racing out to a 26-0 lead against Tiftarea last week before escaping with a 34-27 win.
Henderson stressed the importance of matching Frederica’s intensity to avoid a similar fate that Tiftarea faced last week.
“Well Frederica plays hard and there’s no doubt about that,” Henderson said. “We need to match that intensity early, and hopefully with numbers and stuff we can wear them down. We have to come out the game swinging. We don’t want to find ourselves down three scores in the middle of the second quarter.”
Trick plays have also been a concern heading into the matchup. After Tiftarea took a 27-26 lead late in the game, the Knights scored the game-winning touchdown after busting out a flea flicker to get them into scoring position.
Henderson said his team has been practicing on defending potential trick plays from the Knights, particularly those involving Triplett.
“We threw a couple of trick play cards in the defensive scout, just in case,” he said. “Coach [Brandon] Derrick is a good coach, and he’s going to find a way to get [Triplett] the ball. Whether they hand him the ball 20-30 times or get him out there and throw some screens to him. They love to fake little swing passes to him and throw screens to somebody else off of it.”
As for Valwood’s offense, Henderson is looking to continue to open things up in the passing game via the running game.
“We’ve got to continue our success in the run game and just keep working in the trenches,” Henderson said. “I think with our run game, we’re going to be able to open up some things throughout the year in the pass game as long as we can throw and catch.”
However, Henderson believes the biggest key to winning the game will come down to technique and playing sound football.
“The biggest thing we need to focus on is our assignment, alignment and our technique and running plays,” Henderson said. “If we do that, and block out the rest, we can give ourselves a chance to win the football game.”
Kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in St. Simons
