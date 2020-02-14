Valwood enters tournament as 3-seed, set to play Wednesday

The Valwood Boys Basketball team will go into the GISA AAA state tournament as the No. 3 seed from Region 3.
Valwood defeated Tiftarea on Tuesday to play their way into the tournament with four guys scoring in double figures. Sophomore Nate Williams led the way with 16 points.
Fellow sophomore Demonte Taylor added 13, while juniors Russell Hunter and Allen Harris each added 11 points and junior Alec Brannen contributed nine.
Unfortunately, the Valiants headed into the region tournament without Russell Hunter who suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Tiftarea game. Thursday night, Valwood took on the Brookwood Warriors, the top seed in the region.
Valwood led most of the first half and took a 31-28 lead into the halftime locker room. Brookwood got hot in the third quarter and knocked down three 3-pointers to take a 2 point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The lead changed hands several times throughout the last period, but Brookwood knocked down free throws late in the game to pull away with a 61-56 victory.
Valwood was led in scoring by Demonte Taylor with 18 points and Allen Harris with 16.
The loss pitted the Valiants against the Deerfield Windsor Knights in the consolation game on Friday night.
Valwood again led most of the first half and this time took a 34-25 lead into halftime. But Valiant turnovers led to Deerfield points throughout the third period and the Knights were able to pull even at 45 by the end of the third period.
After the lead changed hands multiple times early in the fourth quarter, Valwood was able to take a lead late and make their free throws to seal a 68-62 victory. The Valiants were 11-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Allen Harris led Valiant scoring attack with 20 points followed by fellow junior Harrison Hamsley with 13 points. Those two alone were a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line in crunch time. Nate Williams and freshman Bowen Patrick each added nine points.
The Valiants will play next Wednesday and match up with the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAA and the game will be played at the No. 1 seed from Region 2-AAA.
