HAHIRA – The GISA State Cross Country Championship was held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Georgia Premier Cross-Country Course in Macon.
The Valwood girls varsity cross country team finished third out of 13 teams.
The team consisted of Ella Burnett, Emma Burnett, Mackenzie Collins, Sienna Persaud, and Ava Garrett. Ella Burnett finished fourth and Emma Burnett finished sixth out of 86 runners. Both Burnett girls were named All-State runners.
The varsity boys’ team of Lawrence Smith, Sam Jordan, Ayush Patel, Michael Matchett and Ethan Burnett ran an awesome race.
All of the boys had great finishes and pushed through until the end. The coaches are already excited for next year’s season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.