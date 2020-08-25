Valwood Cross Country finishes 2nd at Patriot's Pride Invitational

HAHIRA – Valwood Cross Country traveled to Rochelle, Ga., Saturday, Aug. 22 to compete in the Patriot’s Pride invitational at Wilcox County High School. Seventeen Valwood runners participated.
The varsity girls’ team competed against eight teams (78 athletes). They placed 2nd overall losing first place by only 11 points. Two varsity runners placed in the top 10: freshman, Ella Burnett, placed 8th overall with a time of 22:24 (a PR time) and senior, Jordan Green, placed 10th with a time of 22:52. Also running for the girls’ varsity team: Brenna Clark, Jolie Green, Carsen Jane Carter, Capri Persaud, Analisa Young, Emma Burnett and MacKenzie Collins. Wesley Clark ran for the varsity boys competing against 88 athletes. He ran a PR time of 21:43.
The middle school boys placed 6th overall. They competed against 59 athletes. Ethan Burnett placed in the top 10 coming in 4th place with a PR time of 12:33 for the 3200 meter race. Also running for the middle school boys: Michael Matchett, (new runner) Evan Schert, Owen Williams and Sam Jordan. All returning MS boys ran PR times.
The middle school girls competed individually against 46 athletes. Ava Garrett placed in the top 10, coming in 4th place with a PR time of 15:41. Sienna Persaud also placed in the top 10, coming in 7th place with a PR time of 16:01. Elise Persaud (new runner) ran 19:45.
Valwood Cross Country will travel to Americus Saturday to compete in the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational.
