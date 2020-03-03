Valwood boys golf takes 1st place in Frederica Academy Invitational

The Valwood boy’s varsity golf team, coached by Israel Troupe, took first place in the Frederica Academy Invitational contested at the Pine Lakes Course at the Jekyll Island Golf Club on Monday.
The Frederica Academy Invitational hosted 17 teams from all regions of the state. The Valiants carded a combined score of 298 strokes to secure first place, followed by Brookwood School with a score of 303, and Glynn Academy with a 306. Parker Highsmith led the Valients with a low score of 67, followed by Brock Blais with a 74, Payne Elkins with a 75, and Wheeler Ryan with an 82. Parker Highsmith was the Low-Medalist for the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.