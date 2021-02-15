HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants boys basketball team improved to 8-7 on the season with a 52-51 win against Terrell Academy on Thursday. With the win, the Valiants (8-7, 3-3 Region 3-3A_ ride a three-game winning streak into this Thursday's GISA Region 3-3A tournament at home against Brookwood (8-13, 2-4 Region). Brookwood is coming off of an 80-35 non-region victory against Southwest Georgia Academy last Thursday. On the girls side, the Lady Valiants could not snap their season-long losing streak as they fell to Terrell Academy 45-19 last Thursday. The Lady Valiants have lost 16 straight games.
Valwood boys edge Terrell Academy, girls fall to 0-16
Shane Thomas
