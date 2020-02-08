HAHIRA –– Valwood sent off their seniors in a way they would want to be sent off, by drubbing Frederica 68-50.
Valwood went up 11-3 after a putback layup by Russell Hunter with 3:24 to go.
They got a 10-point lead after Demonte Taylor put them up 13-3 with a floater.
They kept pouring it on the Knights when Nate Williams drained a three-pointer to get a 16-3 lead over the Knights.
Valwood head coach Andy Stamschror felt that senior night played a big factor into their momentum.
“It’s senior night and we came out hyped up with intensity. We started in the zone, which is something we don’t normally do,” Stamschror said.
Frederica finally stopped the bleeding after Bryce Reilly cut the leader to nine with an and-one before Valwood went into the second quarter up 20-11.
Fan favorite, Senior Matt Hall got a bucket as the Valiant audience went into a frenzy every time, he touched the floor and the ball.
The Knights tried to mount a comeback, trimming Valwood’s lead down to five before the game got separated again. Allen Harris knocked down a corner three to put them up 33-23 with 2:39 left in the half.
As the buzzer sounded, Chris Manwell connected on a runner to give his team a 38-28 lead at the break.
Frederica came back in the second half, trying to come back.
They cut the lead down to three after Jacob O’Conner scored a tre to make the score 38-35.
“They pressed us a little bit and we didn’t do a good job of handling pressure, we struggle when we don’t get to our spots, so it’s all about being where we supposed to be and doing what we’re supposed to do,” Stamschror said.
They outscored the Valiants 16-6 in the third quarter to be down 49-44 going into the final quarter.
Valwood put Frederica away in the fourth as they went on a 11-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Hunter came and hit back to back threes for Valwood to give them a 16-point lead before they broke the biggest lead of the evening at 18.
Valwood had two seniors go out with victories in Matt Hall and Zach Paulk.
“We’re going to miss both. Matt Hall is one of the most selfless individuals that I’ve ever met. Zach Paulk is one of the greatest young men I’ve known. He’s been a big part of this school and a great all-around kid.”
Hall said that he felt the love from his schoolmates as he played his final basketball game.
“I haven’t had a chance to play lately due to wrestling. It feels good to go out on a good note and feel loved. I love Valwood and there’s no place I’d rather been these last three years.”
Lady Valiants 36
Frederica 33
The Lady Valiants from Valwood held on in tight game where the once held a 15-point lead to down the Frederica Lady Knights 36-33.
After a slow start to the game with one point being scored between both teams, Valwood went on a 10-4 run behind the scoring of Alexis Gosier.
The Lady Valiants stayed on the Lady Knights throughout the second quarter by only allowing one point.
They went on a 9-1 run that would get them a 20-5 lead at the half.
Frederica came back in the second half and tried to make a run at the victory.
Frederica’s Katelyn Todd knocked down a three-pointer to open the half.
They cut the lead down to six after Katelynn Sitz scored a long two before Valwood’s Aiyana Matchett came down and knocked down a three to bring the lead back up to nine for the Valiants.
Matchett then came down on the next possession to extend the lead to 11 after a fastbreak score.
Frederica made a final run at the game as they went on an 8-0 run to bring the score to 30-27 with 3 minutes left.
After another Todd three for Frederica to that made the score 33-30, points were hard to come by, but they got the final possession where they couldn’t get a shot off in time.
