Valwood boys defeat Southwest Georgia for first win

Valwood varsity boys picked up there first win of the season Friday afternoon in the Third Annual Holiday Hoops event hosted by Brookwood School in Thomasville. Valwood defeated Southwest Georgia Academy from Damascus 76-70. Valwood was led in scoring by sophomores Demonte Taylor and Nate Williams with 20 points each. The Valiants had four guys in double figures as junior Alec Brannen added 15 points and freshman Bowen Patrick contributed 10. The Valiants were hot from the outside, hitting 10 three-pointers. The Valiants are now 1-3 on the season and will play the Westfield Hornets Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brookwood in Thomasville.
