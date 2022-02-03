The Valwood boys and girls varsity basketball teams picked up wins on Senior Night Tuesday.
The Valiants defeated the Wildcats 59-41 to improve to 11-7 on the season. Senior Demonte Taylor led the scoring for the Valiants with 17 points while Alex Sinnott added 13 points. Ethan Owens added nine points and seniors Chris Manwell and Demetris Rosier added eight and six points respectively.
The Lady Valiants edged the Lady Wildcats 41-39 for their third win of the season.
Both teams return to action Thursday night on the road at Terrell Academy.
