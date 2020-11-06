Valiants Spotlight of the Week: Demetris Rosier

HAHIRA –– This week, we are highlighting Valwood Valiants linebacker Demetris Rosier.
Rosier has been the steady heartbeat for the Valiants defense this season.
Rosier’s football story didn’t start off in a typical way.
His first love for sports came on the basketball court. Rosier and his friends grew up playing basketball every day.
When Rosier got to fourth grade, he saw most of his friends switching to football and that is where his passion for football began.
Rosier started playing travel football with Valdosta's Titletown Titans. He got his first taste of contact ball in middle school, playing all three years at J.L. Newbern Middle School. After middle school, Rosier got experience playing for the Valdosta Wildcats.
After some decision-making, he transferred to Valwood. Rosier’s first year didn't got the way he wanted as an injury sidelined him for the season.
In five games before the injury, Rosier tallied 20 solo tackles and finished with 34 in total in 2019.
Watching Rosier play, one word comes to mind: Energy.
In fact, Valwood offensive coordinator Israel Troupe gave him the nickname, "Wolverine".
One thing about Rosier, once his hands, or claws, touch you, it's game over. Offensive players go to the ground, either for no gain or a tackle for a loss.
Playing alongside former Valiants Defensive Player of the Year, senior Bay Moorman, the two players have complemented each other’s game beautifully.
Through the first seven games, Rosier leads the Valiants defense in tackles with 59 –– 33 by himself and six more for loss.
The phrase "sideline to sideline" doesn't exactly apply to Rosier. He finds ways to make stops all over the field.
Rosier knows, with region play opening this week, there is a lot of work left to be done.
“I feel pretty confident, but there is a lot of work to still be put in if we are to win region,” Rosier said. “I know the way we have been practicing and playing some great opponents has gotten us ready for region play.”
Rosier credits his hard work and dedication to the game as something he learned from his mother, Meioko, and father, Derrick McKinnon.
After high school, Rosier plans to play college football and go to the NFL. While in college, he plans on majoring in business management and sports management.
