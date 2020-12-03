HAHIRA –– This week, we spotlight Valwood Valiants freshman offensive tackle Connor Hutto.
Hutto, coming into his 2nd year at Valwood, had an incredible freshman season.
It is already hard moving to a new city. Hutto moved to Valdosta from Berrien County, where he played middle school and recreational football.
Growing up, football has always been a part of his life; watching it and playing the sport for years. Most people know, the double stripes on a young kid’s helmet it means he is offensive lineman.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and almost 260 pounds, it is safe to say he loves the double stripes. Hutto credited his love for football to his family.
“Growing up my family loved watching the game of football,” Hutto said. “After watching it, is always something I wanted to start doing.”
Playing offensive line his entire life has been easy given his size. Coaches have long said, ‘You can’t teach size.’
At the end of this season, Valwood head coach Justin Henderson talked about having a nice sized offensive line for the first time in his coaching career –– in large part, that can be credited to Hutto coming in this year to protect quarterback Pate Hogan’s blindside.
“We started a lot of freshman this year and the size we’ve been wanting for a long time, we finally got it,” Henderson said.
Hutto played his first season under Henderson in middle school his first year at Valwood. Even then, Hutto’s talent was apparent, especially with his quick feet.
His freshman year, the young man only gave up three sacks on the season.
With three years left to play, Hutto has a lot more to learn and and time to grow as a young man. Hutto has a very bright future ahead of him. His mother, Brandi, and father, Jordan Hammond have found a spot for their son to grow and become the best player he can be.
“My first year was amazing,” Hutto said. “I love the coaching staff and the environment here. I loved my teammates, which became my brothers as the season came with this only being my second year.
“Our team really came together this year because of COVID and all the injuries we dealt with this year. Really, we all were grateful to get to play this year.”
