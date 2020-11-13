Valiants Spotlight of the Week: Alec Brannen

HAHIRA –– This week, we highlight Valwood senior cornerback Alec Brannen.
Brannen has been a part of the Valiants family since his freshman year.
He began playing football at age 7 in Statesboro, Ga., where he lived before moving to Valdosta in sixth grade. Brannen got his first taste of football in his old hometown playing flag football for the rec department.
At the time, Brannen was playing a different position –– quarterback.
He played quarterback throughout his life until he got into high school and switched to cornerback and wide receiver for the Valiants.
As a freshman under former head coach Ashley Henderson, Brannen served as a backup quarterback. That same year, Brannen was part of the Valiants' 2017 state championship team.
After his freshman year, he decided to change his position to something more suitable for him.
His sophomore year, Brannen went out wide and decided to come the defensive side of the ball.
This year, the senior has come up huge for the Valiants when they've needed him. Brannen is averaging 18.3 yards a catch this season –– making him the team's best deep threat when fully healthy.
Brannen is raised by his parents, Ashley and Jamie Brannen.
After high school, this young man plans on attending either the University of Georgia or Georgia Southern in his old hometown of Statesboro, where he plans on majoring in civil engineering which his dad introduced him to at an early age.
Brannen and the Valiants are now up one game in the region standings and look to finish the season strong with a critical game this past Friday night against Brookwood.
“I feel really good after getting that win against Southland and giving the team a boost going into this Friday night game with Brookwood,” Brannen said. “This week, we have to do what we're supposed to do and get the job done and go 1-0 once again.”
