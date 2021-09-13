DASHER – After a rough start to the season, the Valwood Valiants (1-2) came into Dasher with the mindset of getting the job done.
The Valiants' defense made sure of that as Valwood cruised to a 42-18 victory over the Georgia Christian Generals (0-2) Friday night.
Led by senior defensive end Worth Kimbro and senior linebacker Demetris Rosier, the Valiants made reservations in the Generals' backfield early in the first quarter. The Valiants' defense posted five sacks in just one quarter of play with just the front four rushing the passer.
The defense showed renewed urgency Friday – getting after the ball, flying around the field and making plays.
On the other side of the ball, the Valiants' offense wasted no time finding its rhythm as the first two plays from scrimmage went more than 15 yards. Mills Moorman and Tajh Sanders came up with impressive runs and catches to set the Valaints up with great field position.
Last week, the Valiants missed Noah Pettigrew in the run game due to injury, but this week, Pettigrew's first carry went for 40 yards on a tough run. One play later, Pettigrew ran over a General for a 4-yard touchdown making the score 6-0 with 4:52 left in the 1st quarter.
On the next Georgia Christian drive, Kimbro broke through the Generals' offensive line to strip Mason Finney of the ball, giving possession back to the Valiants.
The Valiants' next offensive attack came from everywhere with six different receivers touching the ball.
Valiants quarterback Dru Womack had an impressive first quarter going 7 of 9 for 98 yards. Once the Valiants got near the red zone, they turned to Pettigrew.
Pettigrew busted through the left side of the line, rumbling for a 19-yard touchdown and pushing the lead to 12-0. Tajh Sanders lined up at quarterback and called his on number – punching it in for a two-point conversion.
The Valiants were aggressive all night as the next offensive possession forced the Generals to deal with Kimbro catching the ball. Womack dropped back at his own 7-yard line and lobbed the ball into a sea of hands with sophomore wide receiver Jabarie Baker pulling it in for his first touchdown of the season – making the score 21-0 with 6:36 left in the second quarter.
The Generals' offense answered with a dart from Finney to Tylor Reed over the middle of the field to give the Generals there first touchdown of the night with 5:36 left in the half.
Despite the loss, Generals head coach Chuck Knapp liked the way his guys fought.
“We want to be a great team and play at a great level every Friday night,” Knapp said. “I think we took the right steps to improvement and keeping things in perspective for each week.”
UP NEXT
This week, Valwood hosts the Pinewood Christian Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
