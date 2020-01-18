TIFTON –– Coming right off the heels of a four-point loss, Valwood (1-11) entered their game against Tiftarea Academy (1-11) with confidence that they’d walk out with the win they’ve been craving.
Unfortunately for the Valiants, it didn’t happen.
Valwood fell just short in a 54-46 loss after a nightmare of a fourth quarter.
It was tight throughout, even with both teams- especially Valwood- being careless with the ball. The execution wasn’t pretty, buckets didn’t come easy, but it was a close game that Valwood stayed in until the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.
Down by just five; consecutive miscues, missed layups and inexplicable turnovers buried any chance the Valiants had of coming back.
“Playing on back-to-back nights, we had a four-point loss last night. (They) laid it all on the court last night, we just didn’t have any legs (tonight),” Valwood head coach Andy Stamschror said. “We missed layups, we missed free throws, we didn’t play very good defense at times, couldn’t get to the spots to jump passing lanes… (but) we’ll be ready for the second round of region.”
The score was close, but everybody knew this game was wrapping up. It was rare to see Valwood, a team with usually high team morale during close games, look so defeated with time left on the clock down by a few buckets.
You could feel the vibe from their bench to the stands.
The turnovers, blown layups, and being outrebounded almost every time down piled up and weighed too much on a team fatigued from a tough week of basketball.
Point guard Allen Harris led Valwood with 15 points, DeMonte Taylor posted 12 points and Harrison Hamsley finished with 11 points.
Tiftarea’s Dylan Harbort had a game-high 16 points.
Something Valwood can look forward to after this loss is the four days off to rest and most importantly, get better.
“Our biggest thing the last few games have been to protect possessions,” Stamschror said about what he’ll emphasize most in practice. “Turnovers kill us- unforced turnovers. Things that we should take care of, taking care of the ball, making good passes. We threw the ball out of bounds a couple times, but I mean it’s the little things (we need to work on). We just didn’t have the focus tonight and part of it is the guys played so hard last night they were tired.”
Turnovers have plagued Valwood all year long and will need to be adjusted if they want to make a run in the region tournament.
The talent is there.
Valwood just competed with the reigning region champs and lost by just four points, so there’s no questioning the team’s talent.
It’s the execution holding them back but if they finally start clicking, they’ll be a force to watch out for.
UP NEXT
Valwood travels to face Southland Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:45 p.m.
