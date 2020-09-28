HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants' offense got back on track in a dominating 42-7 win over the Baconton Charter Blazers (1-2) Friday night
Valwood's offense looked almost unstoppable as they went over the 40-point plateau for the second time this season.
Harrison Hamsley and Dru Womack had impressive performances for the Valiants (2-2). The pair combined for five catches for 144 yards and five touchdowns. Hamsley had a breakout night, accounting for four touchdowns –– one rushing, two receiving and one defensive score. According to Hamsley, this was a night he had been waiting for.
“They were in a lot of man coverage tonight and they couldn’t stick with me,” Hamsley said. “Coach called some great plays so I could take advantage.”
Valiants quarterback Pate Hogan found a lot of success in the middle of the field as his speedy receiver Womack torched the Blazers' secondary.
Womack found success all night long.
“It was the first one and after the catch I just told myself to run for my life,” Womack said. “Once I seen them in that Cover 1, it was a wrap.”
The Valiants open the second half crushing the Blazers on defense. The Valiants were fast to the ball led by linebacker Demetris Rosier.
Valiants got the ball and gave the Blazers a balanced dose of both the run game and the passing game. Sam Clements and Hogan moved the offense down the field easily.
Hogan found Hamsley over the middle for a 30-yard touchdown, making the score 35-0 with 7:50 left in the third quarter.
The Valiants did not need much time on defense as Worth Kimbro got a strip sack fumble against the Blazers' quarterback. Hamsley scooped up the ball for a walk-in touchdown, pushing the lead to 42-0 with 7:38 left in the third.
The Valiants led the Blazers 28-0 at halftime.
Sophomore Eli Pay gashed the Blazers for 17 yards, setting the Valiants up with great field position. Hogan pulled it down the next play to get into the red zone. The Valiants extended their lead to 28-0 in the second quarter.
Valiants head coach Justin Henderson was pleased with the way his team came out on both sides of the ball Friday night.
“I feel as good as I felt about it, we improved everything I wanted to see,” Henderson said. “We’re learning a new front and we checked all the boxes tonight.”
UP NEXT
Henderson and his Valiants travel to Bellville, Ga., next week to face the Pinewood Christian Patriots this Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
